Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen cut Vera Bradley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Insiders sold 1,271,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $334.14 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.