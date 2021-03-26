Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $31.67 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

