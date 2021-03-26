All Sports Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $36.37 million and $8.86 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

