Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 28,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

