Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.37.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.63. 317,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,170. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

