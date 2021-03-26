Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

NYSE:BABA opened at $222.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $602.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

