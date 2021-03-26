Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $39,921,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $169.10 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.42 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

