Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akin to other carriers,. Alaska Air is suffering from passenger-revenue related woes. Notably, the carrier expects revenue passengers to plummet in the 55-60% range during first-quarter 2021 from the level reported in the March quarter of 2019. Total revenues are also likely to decline in the 55-60% range during first-quarter 2021 from the March-quarter 2019 actuals. Passenger load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in the quarter is expected in the 45-50% range. To compensate for the tepid demand scenario, the carrier reduced 44.3% capacity in 2020. The airline anticipates first-quarter 2021 capacity to be down approximately 33% from the March-quarter 2019 actuals. However, low fuel price per gallon ( down 27.9% in 2020) is offering some relief. The carrier's fleet-modernization efforts are an added positive.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

