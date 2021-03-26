Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

