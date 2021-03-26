Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Holdings Decreased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group comprises about 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 807,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,085,354 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

