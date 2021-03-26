Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Raised to $6.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

