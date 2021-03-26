Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on A. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Shares of A opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

