Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

AFL opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

