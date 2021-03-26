Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGLE stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $390.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

