AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 368.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOLO. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $23.33 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

