Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,719. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

