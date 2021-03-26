Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 144,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,882. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

