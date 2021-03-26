Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,095 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

