Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,013. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.