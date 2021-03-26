Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.