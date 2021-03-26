Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 278,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

