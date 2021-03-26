Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.85-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.45-15.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion.Adobe also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $11.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $450.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.55. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

