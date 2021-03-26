Ade LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 462,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

