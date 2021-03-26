Ade LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,227,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 258,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 192,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,082,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

