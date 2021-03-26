Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 1,186 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

ALL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,265. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

