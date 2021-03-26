Ade LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,281. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average of $265.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

