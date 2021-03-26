Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

