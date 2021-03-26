Ade LLC Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. 20,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,996. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.