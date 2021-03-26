Ade LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,172,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

