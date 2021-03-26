Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT Lowered to $16.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFIB. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Acutus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $3,589,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

