ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

