ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 998.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 30.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACIW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

