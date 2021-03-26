ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.29 Million

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $109.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $554.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $763.09 million, with estimates ranging from $656.40 million to $986.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

