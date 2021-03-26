Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00656127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024031 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

