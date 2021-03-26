ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period To End on March 29th (NASDAQ:ABGI)

ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:ABGI) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 29th. ABG Acquisition Corp. I had issued 13,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $131,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

There is no company description available for ABG Acquisition I Corp.

