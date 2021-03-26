Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

