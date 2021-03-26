Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

