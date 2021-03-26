Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 180,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

