AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $59.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

ABCL opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

