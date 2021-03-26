9,671 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.67. 32,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,421. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

