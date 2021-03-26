9,192 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

