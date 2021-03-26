9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.
Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
