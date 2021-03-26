9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

