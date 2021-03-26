88,143 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000.

Shares of ACTC stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

