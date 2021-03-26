88,005 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 88,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

SAIL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,030. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5,065.93 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.