$780.90 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $780.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

