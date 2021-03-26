761,699 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 761,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 39.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 147,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.