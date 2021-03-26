7,178 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. 52,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

