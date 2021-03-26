62,235 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. Zai Lab makes up about 3.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.11% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,586. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

