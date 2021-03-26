610 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

