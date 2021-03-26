59 North Capital Management LP Takes $18.38 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 612,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,000. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 6.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,525. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

